Is Martha Stewart's Snoop Dogg Tattoo Actually Real?
Martha Stewart is usually known for being America's original sweet-as-pie Food Network queen, but her reputation has gotten a makeover after the culinary expert first met rap star Snoop Dogg on the set of her hit cooking show back in 2008. Since then, the unlikely pair have become fast friends and have even starred in their own hit show, "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party."
Stewart appears to have taken her friendship with Snoop to the ultimate level by appearing with a tattoo of the rapper's face sitting prominently on her bicep. Stewart debuted her new tattoo on her Instagram and captioned the post, "My Dogg! Thanks for the amazing tattoo @scottcampbell. Forever linked ink to my favorite @snoopdogg."
Fans of the 81-year-old were left in shock after viewing the Instagram post as the internet descended into an uproar debating whether or not Stewart's new ink was actually real.
Martha's Tattoo was a part of a Super Bowl ad
Fellow celebrity Ellen Pompeo expressed her approval of Martha Stewart's new tattoo, saying, "Just when I thought I couldn't love you more." Other commenters were a bit more skeptical about the tattoo being real, with one fan noting, "There is no redness or swelling. Fake." It was later revealed that the tattoo was, in fact, part of a Sketchers commercial released before this year's Super Bowl 2023. The ad for the brand's new Hands Free Slip-In shoes features Stewart explaining how easy it is to put the shoes on, even while reclining back in a tattoo parlor chair.
Even though the cooking queen's fresh ink turned out to be just for the camera, Snoop Dogg still took to his Instagram page to share his thoughts about the stunt with his followers. On his Instagram story, Snoop posted, "I don't care if this is fake. Martha said D-O-double G," per Local News Today.