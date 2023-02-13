Is Martha Stewart's Snoop Dogg Tattoo Actually Real?

Martha Stewart is usually known for being America's original sweet-as-pie Food Network queen, but her reputation has gotten a makeover after the culinary expert first met rap star Snoop Dogg on the set of her hit cooking show back in 2008. Since then, the unlikely pair have become fast friends and have even starred in their own hit show, "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party."

Stewart appears to have taken her friendship with Snoop to the ultimate level by appearing with a tattoo of the rapper's face sitting prominently on her bicep. Stewart debuted her new tattoo on her Instagram and captioned the post, "My Dogg! Thanks for the amazing tattoo @scottcampbell. Forever linked ink to my favorite @snoopdogg."

Fans of the 81-year-old were left in shock after viewing the Instagram post as the internet descended into an uproar debating whether or not Stewart's new ink was actually real.