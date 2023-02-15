Dolly Parton Basically Just Called Miley Cyrus' Cooking Tasteless

Most of us are probably accustomed to a bit of healthy teasing from relatives, and it seems Miley Cyrus is no different. Besides both being bona fide legends of the country music scene, Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton are cut from the same cloth in more ways than one. The pair share a close connection as godmother and goddaughter.

During a recent interview with Insider, Parton shared some lighthearted jokes at her goddaughter's expense. When asked about Cyrus' cooking skills, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer said she'd rather not partake. "I doubt I'd eat much of anything that Miley cooks 'cause it would have no taste," said Parton.

It seems that Parton and Cyrus don't exactly see eye to eye when it comes to Cyrus' switch to a plant-based lifestyle, but it's clear that the singer still has a lot of love for her goddaughter. In a previous Insider interview, the singer reminisced about cooking up a plate of Southern comfort staples like coleslaw, cornbread, and meatloaf, back before Cyrus decided to cut meat from her diet.

Even though the Wrecking Ball singer has revealed that she now eats fish, Parton still seems to find her goddaughter's cooking a little bland, stating that she'd having to "doctor up" anything Cyrus cooks with a bit of bacon grease.