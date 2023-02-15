Dolly Parton Basically Just Called Miley Cyrus' Cooking Tasteless
Most of us are probably accustomed to a bit of healthy teasing from relatives, and it seems Miley Cyrus is no different. Besides both being bona fide legends of the country music scene, Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton are cut from the same cloth in more ways than one. The pair share a close connection as godmother and goddaughter.
During a recent interview with Insider, Parton shared some lighthearted jokes at her goddaughter's expense. When asked about Cyrus' cooking skills, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer said she'd rather not partake. "I doubt I'd eat much of anything that Miley cooks 'cause it would have no taste," said Parton.
It seems that Parton and Cyrus don't exactly see eye to eye when it comes to Cyrus' switch to a plant-based lifestyle, but it's clear that the singer still has a lot of love for her goddaughter. In a previous Insider interview, the singer reminisced about cooking up a plate of Southern comfort staples like coleslaw, cornbread, and meatloaf, back before Cyrus decided to cut meat from her diet.
Even though the Wrecking Ball singer has revealed that she now eats fish, Parton still seems to find her goddaughter's cooking a little bland, stating that she'd having to "doctor up" anything Cyrus cooks with a bit of bacon grease.
Dolly Parton is a whiz in the kitchen
Besides being a full-time country music diva, Parton also has her own line of cake mixes, which more than qualifies her to give a bit of side-eye to her goddaughter Miley Cyrus' questionable kitchen skills. Besides her baking achievements, the star has also made her love of country cooking known and has stated that she learned to cook by following her mother. "My mom was good at that, so I kind of follow her. I just remember when I tasted all that good food, any of that left an impression on me," she explained to Today.
Parton stays true to her Southern roots by cooking favorites like fried chicken and dumplings, and a potato salad that she loves to bring to gatherings at her church. The star even has a favorite pork chop and green peas recipe that she loves to cook for her husband, Carl Dean.
Given Parton's talents both on the stage and in the kitchen, there seems to be no end to the star's successes — perhaps she'll even show Cyrus a thing or two.