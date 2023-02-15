Kraft Mac & Cheese's New Billboard Is Drawing Attention In Philadelphia

Sometimes you just need a hug. And right now, Kraft is banking on the city of Philadelphia needing a little consoling. After losing a close Super Bowl 38 to 35 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, the people of Philly could really use a hug right now. Maybe even something like a hug for your stomach. By which, of course, we mean some comfort food. If you're bummed out, the right meal really can turn your mood around. There's even a National Library of Medicine study stating that carb-rich food, like Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, can improve one's spirits. Those carbs send signals to your brain to raise serotonin levels, causing you to experience a boost of positive emotion. Dairy, a key element of man 'n cheese, is also believed to boost dopamine levels, which also increases feelings of happiness.

Hugs give you a boost as well, this time thanks to oxytocin, which Healthline calls "the cuddle hormone." So what Philly really needs right now, scientifically speaking, is a hug and a bowl of carbs and dairy. Good thing Kraft has got them covered, surprisingly on both fronts.