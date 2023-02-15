Chipotle Is Opening Up A Brand New Restaurant Spin-Off Farmesa
Chipotle has been dominating the fresh fast food space since it opened its first-ever store in Denver, Colorado in 1993. Since then, the made-to-order, Mexican-inspired restaurant has amassed a net worth of $44.7 billion and operates over 3,000 stores nationwide. The successful restaurant excels at crafting crave-worthy meals made with fresh, healthy ingredients that people seem to love.
Great news for Chipotle fans everywhere, the minds behind the fresh-Mex chain just announced a culinary expansion, as it opens a brand new restaurant located in Santa Monica, California called Farmesa. In 2022, Chipotle launched a new business department referred to as the "New Ventures" team, dedicated to refining its growth strategy both inside Chipotle and beyond its doors. One of the New Ventures team's most visible efforts comes in the form of Farmesa. According to the company, the newly-formed team helped build a new restaurant concept inspired by California fare that boasts the same familiar ease and counter service as Chipotle.
Farmesa offers California-inspired protein bowls
Like Chipotle, Farmesa customers can order bowls on the fly choosing from fresh ingredients like everything spice-crusted salmon, Santa Maria-style grilled tri-tip steak, golden beets, whipped potatoes, and much more. Bowls range from about $12 to $17 and each bowl includes a protein, green or grain, sides, sauces, and a topping. Sound familiar? Farmesa's menu was developed by Chef Nate Appleman, who once spearheaded menu innovations for Chipotle. In addition to its health-conscious food menu, Farmesa will also offer organic, non-GMO beverage options from Tractor Beverage Co.
For now, Farmesa is only available at Santa Monica's Kitchen United Mix food hall. Customers can order online, in-person, or via delivery services like DoorDash and Uber Eats. Following a soft-launch with a shorter menu and adjusted hours, the Chipotle spin-off restaurant is slated to open its doors for regular business in March. Chipotle hopes that Farmesa helps pave the way for other Chipotle-inspired ventures in the near future.