Chipotle Is Opening Up A Brand New Restaurant Spin-Off Farmesa

Chipotle has been dominating the fresh fast food space since it opened its first-ever store in Denver, Colorado in 1993. Since then, the made-to-order, Mexican-inspired restaurant has amassed a net worth of $44.7 billion and operates over 3,000 stores nationwide. The successful restaurant excels at crafting crave-worthy meals made with fresh, healthy ingredients that people seem to love.

Great news for Chipotle fans everywhere, the minds behind the fresh-Mex chain just announced a culinary expansion, as it opens a brand new restaurant located in Santa Monica, California called Farmesa. In 2022, Chipotle launched a new business department referred to as the "New Ventures" team, dedicated to refining its growth strategy both inside Chipotle and beyond its doors. One of the New Ventures team's most visible efforts comes in the form of Farmesa. According to the company, the newly-formed team helped build a new restaurant concept inspired by California fare that boasts the same familiar ease and counter service as Chipotle.