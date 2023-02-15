Shake Shack Is In Hot Water After A Gender Harassment Lawsuit

Popular burger joint Shake Shack has found itself at the center of a gender harassment lawsuit after management was accused of condoning some inappropriate behavior towards a former employee. The incident happened when a transgender employee who was working at an Oakland, California branch of the restaurant was being continuously misgendered by his fellow employees, per The Sacramento Bee.

Instead of immediately taking action and nipping this harassment in the bud, the location's management informed the employee that he would be expected to "explain his gender" to his harassers every time he was misgendered (via Today). In response, the former Shake Shack employee decided to take matters into his own hands by reporting the incident to the California Civil Rights Department (CRD), per the CRD's website.

The California CRD is responsible for safeguarding citizens from discrimination in all areas, including from discrimination in the workplace. As a result, the former Shake Shack worker was awarded a significant settlement figure.