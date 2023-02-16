Chick-Fil-A Is Helping NYC Food Delivery Workers With A Break Room

In much of 2020 and 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic had Americans holed up indoors, only leaving for work and other essentials. The risk of catching or spreading the virus saw many backing away from grocery shopping and restaurant dining and turning to food delivery services. According to Business of Apps, the initial lockdown resulted in growth for Uber Eats, Deliveroo, and DoorDash. And the industry is still climbing, as it's expected to reach a worth of $320 billion by 2029.

The pandemic helped Americans understand how essential food workers are, with one-third of them promising to become better tippers as the world was turning upside down (per Credit Cards). Unfortunately, now that the smoke has cleared, individuals are tipping less than they were before the pandemic hit. Credit Cards' senior industry analyst Ted Rossman blames this partially on inflation and a "tight labor market." It seems that many have forgot just how important delivery driver's jobs were — and still are — when it comes to keeping us safe. Chick-fil-A hasn't forgot, however, as they have launched a new way to reward these workers at a special Big Apple location.