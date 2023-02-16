Chick-Fil-A Is Helping NYC Food Delivery Workers With A Break Room
In much of 2020 and 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic had Americans holed up indoors, only leaving for work and other essentials. The risk of catching or spreading the virus saw many backing away from grocery shopping and restaurant dining and turning to food delivery services. According to Business of Apps, the initial lockdown resulted in growth for Uber Eats, Deliveroo, and DoorDash. And the industry is still climbing, as it's expected to reach a worth of $320 billion by 2029.
The pandemic helped Americans understand how essential food workers are, with one-third of them promising to become better tippers as the world was turning upside down (per Credit Cards). Unfortunately, now that the smoke has cleared, individuals are tipping less than they were before the pandemic hit. Credit Cards' senior industry analyst Ted Rossman blames this partially on inflation and a "tight labor market." It seems that many have forgot just how important delivery driver's jobs were — and still are — when it comes to keeping us safe. Chick-fil-A hasn't forgot, however, as they have launched a new way to reward these workers at a special Big Apple location.
The room will have bike racks, charging stations, restrooms, and more
Located on the Upper East Side of New York City, Chick-fil-A's temporary storefront will be providing a place for delivery workers to relax and catch up on essentials, per the company's website. Dubbed The Brake Room, it will offer restrooms, free coffee and tea, couches for lounging, chairs and tables, charging stations, and an indoor bike rack. Available from February 16 to April 13, this will be a space of relaxation for the city's 65,000 delivery workers. To enter, you must show proof of a recent delivery through an approved phone app. Just like Chick-fil-A itself, The Brake Room will be closed Sundays, and it will be open every other day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Historically, New York City restaurants have held on to their right to disallow bathroom usage to anyone who isn't a paying customer. That changed, in part, last year, when delivery workers under the Los Deliveristas Unidos labor group won the right to utilize the restroom in eateries they're picking food up from. This law, combined with the temporary help from Chick-fil-A, should make delivery workers' lives a bit easier for the time being.