A TikToker Filmed Himself Accidentally Eating A $120K Potato Chip

One man's snack is another man's ... fortune? It sounds strange but it's true, with companies using uniquely-shaped foods as promotional tactics, and rewarding winners with exclusive prizes. Cheetos has dipped its cheese dust into this fun concept a few times now. In 2018, the brand challenged fans to find crunchy Cheetos shaped in obscure ways for a prize based on its formation. By the contest's end, a total of $100,000 was rewarded.

At the start of the month, beloved UK chip brand Walker's launched a treasure hunt to find a heart-shaped chip just in time for Valentine's Day. As explained on the company website, one lucky winner who locates a heart-shaped crisp will receive a whopping $120,000 USD. Upon finding the "lovely" chip, potential winners must hold onto its original packaging and share a clear photo on social media. Walker's even sold bouquets of its chips for the February 14 holiday, offering fans more chances to get their hands on a winning chip (via Twitter). Fans shared their personal finds that resembled a classic heart shape, but because the contest requires careful consideration, a winner hasn't been chosen just yet. Perhaps one would have, though, had he not made the fatal mistake of swallowing it instead.