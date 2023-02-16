A TikToker Filmed Himself Accidentally Eating A $120K Potato Chip
One man's snack is another man's ... fortune? It sounds strange but it's true, with companies using uniquely-shaped foods as promotional tactics, and rewarding winners with exclusive prizes. Cheetos has dipped its cheese dust into this fun concept a few times now. In 2018, the brand challenged fans to find crunchy Cheetos shaped in obscure ways for a prize based on its formation. By the contest's end, a total of $100,000 was rewarded.
At the start of the month, beloved UK chip brand Walker's launched a treasure hunt to find a heart-shaped chip just in time for Valentine's Day. As explained on the company website, one lucky winner who locates a heart-shaped crisp will receive a whopping $120,000 USD. Upon finding the "lovely" chip, potential winners must hold onto its original packaging and share a clear photo on social media. Walker's even sold bouquets of its chips for the February 14 holiday, offering fans more chances to get their hands on a winning chip (via Twitter). Fans shared their personal finds that resembled a classic heart shape, but because the contest requires careful consideration, a winner hasn't been chosen just yet. Perhaps one would have, though, had he not made the fatal mistake of swallowing it instead.
Fans reached out to the company for help
When one TikTok user posted his regular series, "What I Eat in a Day," he quickly noticed what appeared to be a heart-shaped Walker's Crisp — which he tossed down his throat without realizing until viewing the video later. He later stitched his own video, showing the chip and saying "I think I may have just eaten the [$120,000 Walker's Crisp]." Hopeful fans flooded the comments section, staying positive as they believed he may still come out a winner. "You won that fair and square! Do you still have the packet?" one user wrote.
The efforts fell short, unfortunately, as Walker's decided against awarding the hungry fan. "Such a shame that Cory has eaten that crisp! We do need to be fair to all the other Walkers fans that have followed our competition T&Cs and held onto their crisp for safekeeping, so I'm afraid we won't be able to accept his entry this time round," the company told Insider. If anything, this may teach those in the UK a valuable lesson for the next time they open a package of Walker's potato chips.