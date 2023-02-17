It Took A While But 7UP Is Finally Getting A New Look

When you look good, you feel good. You sparkle. Even if what's inside hasn't changed.

Similarly, changing your name — say from Diet to Zero Sugar — can change your image, and make you feel a little cooler. Even if what's inside hasn't changed.

PepsiCo, the international distributor of 7UP and its diet soda sister, 7UP Zero Sugar, are hoping that a bright new outfit can spruce up its same old taste. After over seven years with the same look, the lemon-lime, caffeine-free soda is getting a makeover. In return, the product promises to offer consumers "moments of UPliftment, positivity, and surprise," according to a company statement.

The soft drink's parent company, Keurig Dr. Pepper, announced a modern logo design, as part of a rebranding strategy, which also includes a new slogan: "New Get Up, Same 7 Up." The phrase get up has several definitions, including rise up as in get up and go, to climb or ascend, and an outfit or costume as in "Check out that guy's get up." Any of these may work with 7UP's new campaign.