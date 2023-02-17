It Took A While But 7UP Is Finally Getting A New Look
When you look good, you feel good. You sparkle. Even if what's inside hasn't changed.
Similarly, changing your name — say from Diet to Zero Sugar — can change your image, and make you feel a little cooler. Even if what's inside hasn't changed.
PepsiCo, the international distributor of 7UP and its diet soda sister, 7UP Zero Sugar, are hoping that a bright new outfit can spruce up its same old taste. After over seven years with the same look, the lemon-lime, caffeine-free soda is getting a makeover. In return, the product promises to offer consumers "moments of UPliftment, positivity, and surprise," according to a company statement.
The soft drink's parent company, Keurig Dr. Pepper, announced a modern logo design, as part of a rebranding strategy, which also includes a new slogan: "New Get Up, Same 7 Up." The phrase get up has several definitions, including rise up as in get up and go, to climb or ascend, and an outfit or costume as in "Check out that guy's get up." Any of these may work with 7UP's new campaign.
New look, same taste
The new visual identity system was created by the PepsiCo design team and maintains the brand's signature citrus tones. The logo, which will be on bottles and cans across the world, is bright and geometric, with a pop art feel. Beginning this March, the new campaign for the soda will be introduced worldwide.
Since its beginnings in 1929, 7UP has gone through a few different looks and many slogans, including "You Like It ... It Likes You," the Uncola, "Feelin' 7Up," and "Cool to be Clear." Last year, the company introduced Simple 7, a soda with a transparent list of fewer ingredients.
7UP founder Charles L. Grigg, at the start of the Great Depression, created a pop that would boost people's moods by putting lithium in it. Per HuffPost, it was originally marketed as "Bib-Label Lithiated Lemon-Lime Soda," it boasted "seven natural flavors blended into a savory, flavory drink with a real wallop." Later known as 7UP, the soda no longer contained the mood-altering drug when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration banned its use in soft and alcoholic drinks in 1948, but as far as the bigwigs at PepsiCo are concerned, you'll still be awfully happy after just a few sips.