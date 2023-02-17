Elvis Actor Austin Butler Has Strong Feelings About Peanut Butter And Jelly

Method acting is a popular approach that Hollywood stars take to better embody the character they're playing. The technique often involves a number of sacrifices, including extreme weight loss or weight gain, but has also led to a number of stand-out silver screen performances, with one of the most recent being Austin Butler's portrayal of Elvis Presley in the 2022 biopic "Elvis." In an interview with Variety, the actor explained that he didn't see his family for three years while preparing for his part as the King of Rock and Roll, and went several months without talking to anybody at all. "And when I did, the only thing I was ever thinking about was Elvis," he said.

If you've heard Butler speak at any point in the last year, you know his dedication played off — the former Disney star channeled Elvis so deeply that he's been imitating the iconic singer's voice long past the Oscar-nominated film's theatrical release date in June 2022. And while the voice is seemingly natural for the actor now, Entertainment Weekly reports that it actually took Butler creating "an archive of how [Elvis] said every word and every diphthong, and the way that he used musicality in his voice."

Fortunately, Butler didn't have to go that far to understand every single aspect of the music icon's life and personality. He already shared at least one thing in common with The King before taking the role: a love for peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.