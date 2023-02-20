Jeni's Ted Lasso-Themed Ice Cream Is Arriving In Time For Season 3

Jeni's Ice Cream is known for its delicious – and sometimes bonkers – ice cream flavors. Founded in Ohio in 2002, Jeni's uses fresh ingredients and Fair Trade and Direct chocolate and vanilla, meaning their ice creams are not only fresh but ethical. Jeni's Ice Cream has earned an endorsement from B Lab for its commitment to ethical production standards – a Ben & Jerry's for millennials.

The most recent flavor encouraged you to have breakfast for dessert, with a maple-soaked pancake flavor featuring buttermilk, salted butter, and maple syrup tapped from trees in Vermont. And on a slightly more savory note, Everything Bagel was available for a limited time, with flakes of onion and garlic, sesame, and poppy seeds suspended in a cream cheese ice cream. And for those of us who are lactose intolerant or vegan, there is also a fairly sizeable selection of dairy-free ice creams, like Texas Sheet Cake and Lemon Bar. Gluten-free fans haven't been forgotten, either – Gooey Butter Cake and Wildberry Lavender are available.

Their most recent release is inspired by none other than TV football-coach-turned-soccer-coach Ted Lasso and his famous shortbread biscuits.