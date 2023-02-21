Easter Is Saved After British Police Foil An Epic Candy Theft

In the U.S. when Valentine's Day winds down, it takes mere moments for stores to switch out displays of heart-shaped candy for shelves of vibrant Easter candy; we're talking all the favorites like chocolate bunnies, jelly beans, peanut butter eggs, and Peeps. With such a huge, sugary array, Americans might think they reign supreme when it comes to a love of Easter candy — but this holiday is an even bigger deal in the U.K. In the month or more leading up to Easter, British stores feature multiple massive displays of themed sweetsand giant, chocolate eggs. Folks in the U.K. even get more time off from school and work for the holiday, giving them precious, extra days to devour all those goodies.

This Easter candy fervor explains why when someone in Telford, England plans a daring heist of valuable goods, they aren't going after diamonds or rare works of art, but a massive cache of Cadbury chocolates. The Guardian reports that the West Mercia Police Department arrested Joby Poole on February 11th after spotting him driving a stolen tractor down a highway, hauling a huge storage container. That container held 200,000 Cadbury Crème Eggs — the chocolate candy with a tooth-achingly-sweet filling that looks like the inside of a real egg. The police estimate the value of the stolen chocolate at roughly £40,000, or $48,000. That's nothing, of course, compared to the countless broken hearts on Easter morning if Poole had succeeded.