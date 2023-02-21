Starbucks' New Patent Is A Dream Come True For Baristas Who Hate Complex Orders

Before anyone gets too excited about the possibility of a Coke Freestyle-esque coffee machine, hear us out -– this is all only an idea. Although Starbucks has indeed filed numerous patents for this idea over the last several years, as Insider notes, we have yet to see any confirmation of an actual prototype.

That being said, a patent filed in December 2022 details how the machine will cut down on order fulfillment time with an automated dispensing system. These coffee makers will also be able to add different flavors, textures, and even colors to drinks. Cotton candy frappuccinos all day everyday!

Best of all, rather than expecting a barista to memorize and then perfectly carry out extreme Starbucks orders, customers might one day be able to instead feed their order to these high-tech coffee machines to make, with little to no room for human error. Sounds like a good deal for everyone involved, if you ask us.