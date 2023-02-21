The Pilot That Almost Ended Guy Fieri's Food Network Career
Guy Fieri is a food personality whose long and storied career is something to marvel at, especially considering the "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" host didn't make it as a formal chef (despite having the necessary skills) or become famous for a particular dish or kitchen invention. Instead, his whole persona has brought him success — and at least a dozen TV shows — and seems to revolve around having fun with delicious ingredients, discovering new things, and just generally experimenting with comfort foods of every kind all over the country.
From spicy wings to "trash can nachos" to a twist on mashed potatoes, Fieri has made it his mission to create new cravings for his viewers. His penchant for variety is what keeps viewers coming back and it's a standard he appears to take very seriously if a recent podcast appearance is any indication. One pilot he got involved in ended up giving him cold feet and if it wasn't for some celebrity negotiating muscle, it may have ended his career at Food Network right then and there.
Kitchen gadgets just aren't his thing
In a February 2023 interview with Marc Summers on his "Marc Summers Unwraps" podcast, Guy Fieri detailed his experience with a show he wanted nothing to do with. This wasn't one of his well-known Food Network shows; it was a prime-time pilot he filmed that almost caused trouble for the charismatic chef. And why was that? Apparently, they had him using a number of kitchen tools, an approach that Fieri wasn't a big fan of. "I'm not a gadgety chef, that's not my thing," Fieri explained to the network official who was trying to get him on board after the pilot had been filmed and greenlit.
After a few tense follow-ups with network officials where Fieri stood his ground about his disinterest, he never heard from them again about that pilot and was offered a travel show sometime later that went on to become "Triple D," he explains in Summers' podcast. The "Guy's Grocery Games" star considered that much more up his alley and took that opportunity, leaving the previous career scare in the rearview mirror. What could have been a swift end to his career at Food Network due to a prime-time offer ultimately ended up with Fieri in a better fit after the fact. This bleach-blonde chef with a big personality would go on to find many great restaurants in unexpected places — and the rest is history.