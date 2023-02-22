The US Defense Department Just Confirmed That Poppy Seed Bagel Drug Rumor

While it may sound like a silly urban legend along the lines of "two aspirins in your Coke will get you high" (which it won't, according to Snopes), it turns out there is actually some truth behind the rumor that eating a poppy seed bagel, or any other food product containing a significant amount of poppy seeds, can cause you to fail a drug test. As Winchester Hospital explains, the reason for this is that the raw ingredient used to make heroin, codeine, and other morphine derivatives is opium, something that comes from the opium poppy.

The opium poppy, however, does have another (legal) use –- it is also the plant that supplies most of the poppy seeds sold for culinary use. The seeds are typically processed before being packaged and sold, with results in most of the opium being removed, but "most" does not mean "all." Trace amounts remain, which may be enough poppy seed to mess with your head, and even trigger a false positive on a test for opiates. Now that such drug testing is widespread, the potential for poppy seed-skewed results has become such a concern that even the Under Secretary of Defense in Washington D.C. has issued a memorandum addressing the problem.