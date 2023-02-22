Heinz Just Won The Ketchup Wars As Sir Kensington's Bows Out

Drizzle it on hot fries, slather it on a juicy beef hamburger patty, or use it to give plain scrambled eggs a little more pizazz — ketchup is one of America's favorite condiments. You probably have a Heinz squeeze bottle sitting in the door of your fridge right now, ready to work its flavor magic in all your favorite ketchup-worthy meals. It's no secret that H.J. Heinz went on to create the most iconic ketchup brand across the globe, and you can find bottles of the stuff at just about any diner or major grocery store. Ever since Heinz ketchup was first sold in 1876, other companies have tried developing their own tasty recipes to rival the king and take the crown.

Brands like Hunt's and French's can be found next to Heinz in the condiment aisle, but there have been other ketchup brands that have seen success over the years like Annie's, Whataburger, and Sir Kensington's. One of the major draws of condiment connoisseurs, like Sir Kensington's, are its healthier sauce formulas, free of high fructose corn syrup. Heinz still uses this disputed ingredient in its regular ketchup, unless you buy the bottles labelled with "organic" or "simply." When the Brown University students who started Sir Kensington's set out to dethrone the ketchup giant in 2010, their ketchup saw quick success with Whole Foods and other restaurants. Now, 13 years later, Sir Kensington's is dropping out of the ketchup war for good.