How Working At The White House Prepared Andre Rush For His New Show - Exclusive

Chef Andre Rush said he also learned during his time at the White House that it's extremely important to focus on your audience and what they like rather than your own personal taste. The Bronze Star Medal recipient brought this knowledge with him to "Kitchen Commando" by reminding struggling restaurants that it's not just about what they enjoy eating.

"Take your personal things out of consideration," he said. "If you like fried baloney, everybody else may not like it. But if you can [find something that] everybody else loves, then think about that. Don't be conceited [and] say, 'My way is the only way.' Look at your audience and make a medium where you can feed everyone and make everyone happy."

Rush shared that there's no issue with taking pride in what you make, but you have to make sure diners like what you're serving them. "You can't make a number 10 hot spiced food for everybody's sensitive palate [if] yours is the only one that can stand it," he said.

Ultimately, Rush's best piece of advice for businesses from his experience in the Army and at the White House is to keep going and not give up. "Keep doing what you're doing, and never waver on your service," he said. "Do everything you do like it's the first day. Every day is the first day. That's what I always tell all my guys."

New episodes of "Kitchen Commando" are released on Tubi every Sunday through April 16.