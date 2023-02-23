Donald Trump Brought McDonald's And His Own Water To The Ohio Train Derailment

Former President Donald Trump made a stop on Wednesday in East Palestine, Ohio, to make a speech and drop off thousands of Trump-branded water bottles, among ones of other brands (via CNN). According to New York Post, he also made a trip to McDonald's to pick up food for area first responders and guests dining in the restaurant. To highlight his well-known love of the eatery, Trump joked, "So, I know this menu better than you do. I probably know it better than anybody in here."

Twitter users made it known quickly their beliefs that Trump is hypocritical. "Remember who is to blame for the disaster that happened in East Palestine, OH," one person tweeted. "No number of water bottles distributed will change the fact that Trump caused this." Under their comment, they shared a Trump tweet from 2017: "I am continuing to get rid of costly and unnecessary regulations," which apparently referenced changes in laws about train operation. Another Twitter user condemned Trump for his water donation. "... he goes to East Palestine and brings them Trump Water that might actually be at least 13 years old (the business went under in 2010)? Got it," he wrote.

On the other hand, there was positive feedback under one tweet showing Trump purchasing McDonald's. Responses read, "[He's a] man that will fight for hard working Americans others have forgotten," and "He is unlike any politician or president in modern history."