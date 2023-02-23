Donald Trump Brought McDonald's And His Own Water To The Ohio Train Derailment
Two weeks ago, a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, caused all residents within one mile of the accident to retreat to a safe area. Per USA Today, 10 of the 20 cars carrying hazardous materials had derailed, leading to a dangerous chemical fire with an explosion possible. "We've had a drastic change in the chemical inside the tank cars that we've been concerned about and watching all day, the vinyl chloride. We are at a risk now of a catastrophic failure of that container," East Palestine Fire Department Chief Keith Drabick said in a press conference (per Denver 7).
Thankfully, with quick thinking, officials were able to prevent an explosion. According to USA Today, they instead led a controlled chemical release, which, while avoiding train pieces from flying amiss, still didn't prevent a huge plume of smoke from releasing into the air. As reported by CNN, experts revealed at a town hall that water and air quality had returned to normal. Wary residents didn't believe this, however, with one stating, "If you have a train near you or a waterway near you, this is a problem for you too." Because the water may not be up to standard, former President Donald Trump made his way to town to donate his own, but not without criticism from many on Twitter. He also showed up with orders from McDonald's.
Twitter was quick to praise and condemn the politician
Former President Donald Trump made a stop on Wednesday in East Palestine, Ohio, to make a speech and drop off thousands of Trump-branded water bottles, among ones of other brands (via CNN). According to New York Post, he also made a trip to McDonald's to pick up food for area first responders and guests dining in the restaurant. To highlight his well-known love of the eatery, Trump joked, "So, I know this menu better than you do. I probably know it better than anybody in here."
Twitter users made it known quickly their beliefs that Trump is hypocritical. "Remember who is to blame for the disaster that happened in East Palestine, OH," one person tweeted. "No number of water bottles distributed will change the fact that Trump caused this." Under their comment, they shared a Trump tweet from 2017: "I am continuing to get rid of costly and unnecessary regulations," which apparently referenced changes in laws about train operation. Another Twitter user condemned Trump for his water donation. "... he goes to East Palestine and brings them Trump Water that might actually be at least 13 years old (the business went under in 2010)? Got it," he wrote.
On the other hand, there was positive feedback under one tweet showing Trump purchasing McDonald's. Responses read, "[He's a] man that will fight for hard working Americans others have forgotten," and "He is unlike any politician or president in modern history."