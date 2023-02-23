FDA Says Oat And Almond Alternatives Can Be Called Milk

Advocates for the dairy industry were dealt a blow this week with a draft ruling from the Food and Drug Administration. After years of gathering public input on the matter, the FDA says that plant-based drinks made from sources like almonds, oats, and soybeans may continue to be labeled as milk.

Despite assertions from the dairy industry that labeling these plant-based drinks as milk was confusing and misleading to consumers, the FDA disagrees. In their draft ruling they share that their findings show, "consumers generally understand that PBMA [plant-based milk alternatives] do not contain milk and choose PBMA because they are not milk."

Though a decades-old debate, the issue of how to label plant-based milks began to heat up in 2017 when Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin proposed the DAIRY-PRIDE act, legislation that would define milk as animal-based only. The FDA commissioner at the time, Scott Gottlieb M.D., agreed and also sought to restrict the plant-based industry from labeling their products as milk. At a 2018 summit, Gottlieb famously snarked, "An almond doesn't lactate." (Via POLITICO.)