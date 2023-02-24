Jon Taffer Opens Up About The Future Of Bar Rescue - Exclusive Interview

Inflation is all over the news. Has that been hitting bars hard?

It has, for sure. Chicken was up over 20%. Beef is up. Yes, all of our products are more expensive. But this one will really get you: You know those little ketchup packets that you get? For a while, those were 30 cents each, if you could get them. So these costs are killing us. They inch up.

When these external things that you can't control are working against you, like inflation, not being able to find enough employees, the remnants of COVID ... When these outside things are working against us, we have to do a much better job with the things we can control. So experience matters more than ever before.

The pandemic has been mostly a challenge for bar owners, but do you see any opportunities coming from this kind of adversity?

I do. It's interesting — I was at a restaurant convention the other day, and about five years ago, there were three robotic booths at this major restaurant convention. Today, there are about 120 robotic booths at the restaurant convention. It's amazing to watch what an industry does: When we can't find people, we have to invent machines or something to replace that person because the function still has to happen.

I've watched the industry try to solve these problems the past couple years. There's all-new equipment for sanitation that keeps surfaces clean, and kitchens are cleaner than ever as a result of COVID, safer than ever. When I look at employee sanitation, they're washing their hands and doing better than ever. I look at the training that we give to employees now. Because of COVID and sanitation, it's better than ever. There's a lot of things that have elevated our industry as a result of going through something so difficult.