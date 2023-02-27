Amazon Might Be Selling Donkey Meat In Dietary Supplements

Unclear wording and lack of transparency can pose an issue for those without an extensive knowledge of scientific food definitions — in order words, most of us. Whether it's a question of ethics or health, the American Medical Association implemented a policy in 2018 calling for relatable wording on food labeling, especially for those with diabetes, heart disease, and other medical concerns.

It can't always be that simple at a restaurant, though, as it typically takes a bit more research to learn what's in a meal's ingredients. In the United Kingdom, horse DNA was found in beef products sold by Taco Bell. Notably, it affected the ground beef used in many of the brand's items. "We immediately withdrew it from sale, and discontinued purchase of that meat and contacted the Food Standards Agency with this information," an apology from Taco Bell said in part. To be cautious, McDonald's also tested its beef, which came up negative for the DNA.

Recently, an Amazon customer claimed that similarly unclear labeling tactics were used on a dietary supplement purchased from the site — and the product may include donkey meat, according to a WIRED report.