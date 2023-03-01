Walmart Is The Only Place You Can Get AMC's New At-Home Popcorn

The official release date for AMC's at-home popcorn will be March 11, which, yes, was planned to coincide with the March 12 Oscars telecast. What could be better than eating movie theater popcorn while watching an hours-long program devoted to movies? If you want your popcorn hot and fresh, you can purchase it in microwave-ready pouches and pop it yourself. If you're all about convenience — or you're prone to burning the microwave kind and want to avoid that stench — you may be glad to hear that ready-to-eat bags of the stuff will be available, as well.

As this popcorn is meant to mimic the movie-going experience, it doesn't come in all manner of crazy flavors. Instead, there are just three options for both the microwave and bagged varieties: classic butter, extra butter, and lightly salted. (The popcorn probably won't be made with real butter, but then, that "buttery topping" you get in theaters is also not something that came out of a cow, which means most movie theater popcorn is actually vegan.) If you want to try this popcorn, you can only find it at Walmart — check the endcaps and displays when it launches, since there's likely to be a certain amount of fanfare for this store-exclusive product. Prices may vary by location, but you can expect to pay about $3.98 for a bag weighing about 4 to 5 ounces and $4.98 for a box of six microwave bags.