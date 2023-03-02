TikTok Star Keith Lee Opened Up About His Eating Disorder (& What Got Him Through It) - Exclusive

This article contains discussion of disordered eating.

TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee has gained millions of followers on the social media platform by highlighting small and family-owned eateries in the Las Vegas area where he lives. His down-to-earth nature and candid videos of him trying everything from pizza to Korean-style glass noodles leave you feeling like you just got the inside scoop from a trusted friend about where you should be eating. But even though he has a healthy relationship with food today, that wasn't always the case.

Lee told us in an exclusive interview that while he was growing up in Detroit, he struggled with an eating disorder that started when he was on the wrestling team in middle school. In order to weigh in at a certain number, he felt like he had to drastically cut his calories.

"I would literally not eat anything all day, and I would look at food as the enemy," he revealed. "Even though I was extremely skinny already, I would only eat a jar of apple sauce for an entire week, and I wouldn't eat any food. Then when I was able to eat food, I would eat anything. I would binge eat like crazy until it was time for me to make weight again."