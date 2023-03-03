A TikToker Actually Just Made Pasta With 512 Eggs

If you've ever followed a homemade pasta recipe, you know it doesn't take too much to make the stuff, ingredients-wise. Really, all you need is flour and eggs, with your actual measurements depending on how many people you plan to feed (typically, it's about one egg and 100 grams of flour per person).

However, one TikToker has taken pasta-making to a whole new level. Instead of making pasta for a set number of people, Ryan Peters has been on a mission to ramp up his ingredients, doubling them each day. His first video in the series, posted January 31, shows Peters making pasta with one egg yolk and joking, "This would make like one single noodle."

Since then, Peters has made batches of pasta using two, four, eight, 16, 32, 64, 128, 256, and now 512 egg yolks, with corresponding amounts of flour, of course. Can you even imagine having to separate all those egg yolks and whites? But more importantly, what on earth is he doing with all that pasta?