Pillsbury Is Finally Launching Ready-To-Use Frosting Bags

Whether you prefer chocolate or vanilla frosting, Pillsbury has a ready-to-use frosting bag for you. Pillsbury has a wide range of frosting flavors and has even launched new ones, like coffee frosting. But for the ready-to-use bags, the company is sticking to the classics. Customers will be able to purchase frosting bags filled with chocolate fudge, vanilla, or cream cheese frosting. Based on the package, each bag has enough frosting for 24 cupcakes, so there's more than enough for a full cake or to top a batch of sugar cookies.

A press release from the company stated that these frosting bags are available in stores now, and although prices will vary from store to store, you'll be able to snag a bag of frosting for between $3.50 to $5. To find out where you can purchase Pillsbury's ready-to-use frosting bags near you, the company has a locator on its website to search near you, but the frosting bags can be expected in Walmart locations first.

Can't find ready-to-use frosting bags near you? While it won't be quite as easy, try following our recipe for cream cheese frosting and practice your piping skills by filling a bag with whipped cream, which is Ina Garten's secret for using a pastry bag.