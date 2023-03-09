Krispy Kreme's St. Patrick's Day Lineup Is Finally Here

There are lots of reasons why Krispy Kreme doughnuts are so delicious, and the fun, seasonal, toppings just add to the overall enjoyment. All four St. Patrick's Day doughnuts really capture the "Good as Gold" theme. The first of the two filled doughnuts, the Golden Cookies & Kreme, has golden cookie filling, white icing, and is topped with pieces of golden cookies and gold sprinkles.

The other filled doughnut, the Rainbow Kreme, has White Kreme filling and is decorated with a rainbow scene, including sprinkles made to look like gold coins strewn across a green icing field. The other two doughnuts keep it simple and have neat, but festive decorations. The Golden Sprinkle is coated in green icing and topped with a mix of green and gold sprinkles. The Hat O' Gold is iced in chocolate with a green plaid motif and a leprechaun hat.

This collection of doughnuts will be available at Krispy Kreme locations starting on March 9. For an extra treat, if you visit a Krispy Kreme shop on March 16 and 17 and not only will you get to try the golden-themed offerings, you can get a free O'riginal Glazed just for wearing green.