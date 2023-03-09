Goats Helped This Restaurant Become Hawaii's First-Ever Carbon-Neutral Dining Experience

While many restaurants are making strides to become bastions of environmental stewardship, a few have actually made enough changes to become completely carbon neutral. For a business to be considered carbon neutral it must take steps to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, which includes sourcing food and ingredients from producers who also follow this practice. The restaurant must also calculate how much CO2 their business contributes to the atmosphere, and invest things like reforestation or green energy to help offset these emissions. The Seattle-area Taco Time chain is one example of a carbon neutral restaurant in the U.S. And now, Hawaii can boast of being home to one as well.

Merriman's fine dining restaurant in Waimea, located on the state's largest island, achieved this goal through their work with GreenPlaces, an organization that helps businesses assess and reduce their carbon footprint. Per the restuarant's 2023 Sustainability Plan, some of the ways Merriman's achieved this include putting solar panels on the roof and labelling menu items with carbon footprint figures. Sourcing almost all of their food locally and using lighter wine bottles which generate less emissions when created and when shipped also play a part, per Food & Wine. One of the most unexpected carbon-saving moves on Merriman's part came by way of goats — specifically, a partnership of goats and seaweed.