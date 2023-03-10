You Can Wear Aldi, Again

On March 22, Aldi will be dropping another merch collection for the brand's biggest fans. Per a press release, the list of items includes a keychain quarter holder, a bucket hat or cap, an umbrella, slides, socks, belt bag, tumbler, windbreaker, jogger, and pullover. Notably, each of the products is priced at less than $10, with the windbreaker, jogger, and pullover costing the most. Several additional items are included in this year's selection. According to Store Brands, the 2022 collection sold pajamas, water bottles, a playset, and an activity book, as well as socks, slides, and keychain holders that are available this year.

Blake Droesch, senior analyst at market research firm Insider Intelligence, explained to Modern Retail the benefit of releasing this type of product line. "If someone buys branded merchandise, they basically become a walking billboard for your brand," he said. "It will tell people that there's a group of people who have a really strong allegiance to that particular brand, and it can create value."

The Aldi merchandise line will be available for a limited time only, so those interested should visit the website as soon as it drops.