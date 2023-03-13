Walmart Is Keeping Its Easter Treats At Last Year's Price Despite Inflation

With the global economy in rough shape, U.S. shoppers have felt the pinch of ever-rising food prices. Given the sticker shock, it's understandable that many of us might be indulging in non-essential items less than we used to. Grocery prices are up just over 11% according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, putting extra strain on everyone's food-related expenses, something that is likely to be exacerbated by the upcoming costs associated with the Easter holiday. A 2022 survey stated that the cost of an average Easter basket was up 22.5% from pre-pandemic prices, figures that put an added strain on families who were already contending with higher-than-normal prices on everyday essentials (via the New York Post).

The prices of some Easter essentials are up more than others, with the most greatly affected being eggs at a cost increase of over 70%. To offset increasing prices in stores, a certain retailer plans to help people shop for Easter without making sacrifices at the checkout.

According to a statement received by Mashed, grocery giant Walmart has stated that customers will be able to purchase ingredients for a traditional Easter dinner as well as a gift basket for under $100. In order to achieve these cost-saving measures, the grocer has committed to selling Easter essentials in Walmart stores at last year's prices, despite inflation.