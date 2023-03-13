Amanda Freitag Has Had Her Fair Share Of Kitchen Disasters - Exclusive

Everything Amanda Freitag does is easy AF, right? You'd be forgiven for thinking so. In recent years, the "Chopped" judge has made it a point — as she recently told Mashed — to "get people comfortable in the kitchen" by teaching them the basics like, for example, how to chop an onion. Don't know how to hard boil an egg? Don't sweat it. Amanda Freitag is there for you. (Spoiler alert: It's boiling water for 12 minutes before lowering your eggs in — at least according to Freitag's popular series.)

Call Freitag the Sherlock Holmes of home-cooking conundrums. With inexplicable ease, Freitag uncovers and explains the mysteries involved in all your wannabe culinary specialties, from crepes to gravy. But behind the scenes, things aren't always so elementary. "I've had kitchen disasters during #EasyAF," Freitag admitted to Mashed. "Some recipes that we started and filmed didn't work out, so we had to throw them away. We made the decision; we're like, 'Should we keep it? Should we put it out there?' I'm like, 'No way. I can't do this.' It was [because] we were rushing through [and] being really hasty."

Freitag's favorite kitchen disaster memory, however, heralds directly from a story fit for a Hallmark Thanksgiving special.