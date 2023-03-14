Chicken Al Pastor Is Hitting Chipotle Menus

Chipotle is adding a new protein option to its menu, the fast casual chain announced in a press release. Chipotle is debuting a new chicken al pastor on March 16 at all international locations for the first time ever. This means Chipotle fans in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France will get a taste of the new chicken offering at the same time as fans in the United States.

Chicken al pastor will stand alongside Chipotle's adobo chicken, barbacoa, carnitas, steak, barbacoa, and tofu-based sofritas. In the United States, the new dish will cost 50 cents more than Chipotle's Adobo Chicken. This is slightly cheaper than the garlic-lime pollo asado that Chipotle launched in March 2022 for a limited time. These launches come as part of a menu strategy under CEO Brian Niccol, former Taco Bell chief executive. Chipotle intends to test and introduce new items a few times a year.

Chipotle first tested the Chicken al pastor in 2022 at more than 90 locations in Indianapolis and Denver. It will be available for a limited time, though Chipotle has not disclosed for exactly how long. It is however offering a $0 delivery fee promotion for those that order the Chicken al pastor online or on the app between March 16 and March 26.