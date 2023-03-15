A Class Action Investigation Is Coming For Trader Joe's After Dark Chocolate Scandal

Trader Joe's is the focus of a new class action investigation aimed at its chocolate bars. The grocery store is being accused of knowingly selling chocolate bars that contain dangerous amounts of the toxic heavy metals cadmium and lead.

This action, led by the law firm Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe, follows the shocking discoveries made in 2022 following a Consumer Reports investigation into many popular chocolates. It found that an adult consuming just one ounce of the problematic candy would ingest a dangerous level of the heavy metals. Since there is no federal guidance on the maximum allowable dose level in chocolate, Consumer Reports utilized the standards set in place in California which, per ounce, is 0.5 micrograms of lead and 4.1 micrograms of cadmium.

The Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate 72% Cacao bar was found to have 192% of the permissible quantity of lead, while the Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Lover's Chocolate 85% Cacao bar had both 127% of the allowable amount of lead and 229% the allowable amount of cadmium. This is not even the first time Trader Joe's is being sued for a scary reason. In 2021, several frozen items were found to have remarkably high levels of lead.