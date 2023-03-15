Monster Pie Is A Real Thing And It's Terrifying

Monster Energy and homebaked goods don't sound like they should share the same sentence, much less a spot at the same table. The combo brings to mind an old "Jurassic Park" quote, "Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn't stop to think if they should." Alas, we must report that Monster Pie is indeed a real thing and just as terrifying as you might imagine.

Often professional chefs and amateur cooks will attempt to try new combinations in a bold attempt of pushing culinary boundaries. Some strange food combinations are even delicious. Take the peanut butter and pickle sandwich or hot sauce on ice cream for instance. This isn't the first time that people have experimented with using Monster for more than just an energy boost. For instance, someone has even created Monster Energy jelly or used Monster as the basis of a cocktail. But both of those attempts look downright ordinary in comparison to the oddity that is Monster Pie. One TikToker dared to go where no TikToker has gone before, and if you're interested in making your own monstrosity, well, you are in luck.