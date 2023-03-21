Takis Is Joining The '90s Renaissance With 3 Intense Nacho Snacks

As you might recall, the '90s were big on nachos. Tex-Mex and Mexican cuisine climbed to mainstream popularity, and countless brands offered their own spin on the classic "nacho" flavor. Totino's, for instance, launched its oven-ready stuffed nachos, while grocery store shelves stocked up on 3D Doritos in the "Nacho Cheesier" flavor.

Of course, just as these two snacks faced a resurgence in the last few years, Takis needed to get in on the action. Enter: Takis Intense Nacho, available in popcorn, wavy chips, and the classic rolls, per FoodBeast. As mentioned previously, this is Takis' first non-spicy flavor, so it may not be everyone's cup of tea.

However, those who have already tried the new flavor have nothing but positive things to say. One TikTok user said, "This is different for Takis for sure, but it's good!" Charli D'Amelio herself posted a TikTok reviewing the new Takis as "insanely cheesy," and picked Takis Pop as her favorite of the three. We might just have to go to the store and try them for ourselves.