Takis Is Joining The '90s Renaissance With 3 Intense Nacho Snacks
If you love spicy snacks, you're undoubtedly familiar with the fiery experience that is Takis. Traditionally, Takis come in five flavors: Fuego, Crunchy Fajitas, Nitro, Blue Heat, and Guacamole. However, if you aren't too keen on breathing fire like a dragon (we're passing no judgment here), you might be happy to hear that Takis is launching three new snacks under a single non-spicy flavor in the very near future.
That being said, the flavor itself is named "Intense Nacho," so while it may not be spicy in the same sense as Fuego (also known as one of the spiciest chips in America), it still promises to knock your socks off. And honestly, that sock-knocking action could be helpful if these chips do indeed make you sweat. Either way, the Takis Intense Nacho chips are highly reminiscent of the '90s, so if you love some good ol' nostalgia, boy, are you in for a treat.
Everything you need to know about Takis' new Intense Nacho chips
As you might recall, the '90s were big on nachos. Tex-Mex and Mexican cuisine climbed to mainstream popularity, and countless brands offered their own spin on the classic "nacho" flavor. Totino's, for instance, launched its oven-ready stuffed nachos, while grocery store shelves stocked up on 3D Doritos in the "Nacho Cheesier" flavor.
Of course, just as these two snacks faced a resurgence in the last few years, Takis needed to get in on the action. Enter: Takis Intense Nacho, available in popcorn, wavy chips, and the classic rolls, per FoodBeast. As mentioned previously, this is Takis' first non-spicy flavor, so it may not be everyone's cup of tea.
However, those who have already tried the new flavor have nothing but positive things to say. One TikTok user said, "This is different for Takis for sure, but it's good!" Charli D'Amelio herself posted a TikTok reviewing the new Takis as "insanely cheesy," and picked Takis Pop as her favorite of the three. We might just have to go to the store and try them for ourselves.