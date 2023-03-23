According to Alton Brown, aquafaba "froths like egg whites" and is the key to upgrading your scrambled eggs. "If you beat it, then add it to the eggs. Then beat them a little more. It fluffs them up," the "Good Eats" host continued. Brown added that another benefit of the liquid is that it can encourage having more chickpeas in your diet, which are known to be an optimal source of vitamins, minerals, and fiber. This method of thinking fits right in with his recent partnership with brain supplement brand Neuriva.

Like the television personality mentioned, aquafaba can be a great substitute for recipes from marshmallows to lemon meringue pie. In addition to throwing in aquafaba, Brown enjoys his eggs thoroughly beaten and placed "over relatively low heat so the curds build up over time." In this case, you would most likely stir the eggs in a bowl before pouring the mixture into a pan, whereas with high heat, you tend to crack the eggs over the pan and stir constantly. Just throw on some salt and freshly ground pepper (never the table stuff!), and you are ready for the day with a mouthwatering breakfast.

