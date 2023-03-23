Bud Light And Tajín Form An Alliance To Create A Canned Chelada

There's no doubt that spicy food and alcohol are two of our favorite things independently. But put together, they're even better. If you've ever ordered a Bloody Mary with Tabasco at a boozy brunch, or tried your hand at making a spicy jalapeño margarita recipe — you've probably experienced the pleasure sensation from this unique flavor combination. The reason spicy food and alcohol work well together is that alcohol is able to dissolve the capsaicin in our mouths, cooling our palate as a result. Even better when you add a dash of lime.

One of the best things to pair a hot sauce or seasoning with is undoubtedly beer, as anyone who has ever reached for an IPA to wash down some spicy buffalo wings will know. It's this combination in particular that well-loved brands Bud Light and Tajín are putting to the test — by teaming up to launch a brand new product, the Bud Light Chelada Tajín Chile Limón.