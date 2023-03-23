Dungeons & Dragons Is Getting The Coffee Club Treatment

Embarking on a game of Dungeons & Dragons takes some serious energy. A single game can last anywhere from three hours to an entire day, so it makes sense that D&D has finally created their own coffee blends. Those dragons aren't going to slay themselves! Now, fans of the cherished game can choose from four signature flavors to aid them on their adventures. Affectionately named Dungeons & Dragons Coffee Club, this new venture is just another way for the franchise's super fans to show their pride for the game. The four coffee blends are based on different notorious monsters in the game. Dungeons & Dragon's website lists all of the coffee's flavor profiles and how they correlate to the character.

The Owlbear blend is a single-origin Arabica blend that's heavy on the chocolate flavor with notes of brown sugar and plum. It's a softer roast ready to help friends or defeat foes. Dragonfire Roast is a bold medium Brazilian Arabica roast, that yields a strong, dark cup with bittersweet coffee notes that can stand up against any enemy. Beholder's Brew is a traditional Italian roast, blending both Brazilian and Peruvian Arabica, with a smooth chocolate flavor. This strong brew brings mental alertness to even the most difficult battles. Last, but not least, is Displacer Beast Decaf, an Arabica blend of bold chocolate flavors that's decaffeinated by the Swiss-water method. This way, you're free to battle without running the risk of ruining a night's sleep. Here's how to energize your sessions.