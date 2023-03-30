Chick-Fil-A Is Bringing Back Its Watermelon Drink With A Few New Twists

No doubt about it, Chick-fil-A is home to some of the best refreshments around. In addition to classics like Chick-fil-A lemonade and iced tea, the chain also allows customers to ask for drinks to be frosted (meaning mixed with ice cream for a milkshake effect). Amazing.

That being said, Chick-fil-A's drink menu is soon expanding to include three new drinks and one returning fan-favorite. Yup, you guessed it, 2017's Watermelon Mint Lemonade is coming back to Chick-fil-A, and this time with friends. These drinks will be available starting April 3 and departing at the end of spring — though whether that means at the end of April, May, or even June, we have no idea.

In the meantime, let's get you brought up to speed on everything there is to know about the return of Chick-fil-A's Watermelon Mint Lemonade and its three new spinoff drinks. We couldn't be more excited about how these are going to fit in with the current offerings.