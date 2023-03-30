Chick-Fil-A Is Bringing Back Its Watermelon Drink With A Few New Twists
No doubt about it, Chick-fil-A is home to some of the best refreshments around. In addition to classics like Chick-fil-A lemonade and iced tea, the chain also allows customers to ask for drinks to be frosted (meaning mixed with ice cream for a milkshake effect). Amazing.
That being said, Chick-fil-A's drink menu is soon expanding to include three new drinks and one returning fan-favorite. Yup, you guessed it, 2017's Watermelon Mint Lemonade is coming back to Chick-fil-A, and this time with friends. These drinks will be available starting April 3 and departing at the end of spring — though whether that means at the end of April, May, or even June, we have no idea.
In the meantime, let's get you brought up to speed on everything there is to know about the return of Chick-fil-A's Watermelon Mint Lemonade and its three new spinoff drinks. We couldn't be more excited about how these are going to fit in with the current offerings.
You can get Chick-fil-A's Watermelon Mint Lemonade frosted now
Considering how fans have been begging for the Watermelon Mint Lemonade's return, it only makes sense that Chick-fil-A would bring it back with three new variations. According to a press release, customers will be able to order the Watermelon Mint flavor as a Sunjoy, iced tea, lemonade, or frosted lemonade beverage starting April 3.
As in 2017, the Watermelon Mint Lemonade simply adds watermelon and mint flavors to Chick-fil-A's signature lemonade. The frosted version adds a generous amount of Chick-fil-A's ice cream, resulting in a watermelony, lemony, minty milkshake. The Watermelon Mint iced tea, as you might expect, starts with a regular iced tea and adds the watermelon mint flavor. Last but not least, customers can order a Sunjoy (formerly known as a tea lemonade, up until the lemonade's name change) with watermelon and mint flavoring.
Regardless of which drink you choose, you might as well press pause on your homemade watermelon mint lemonade recipe for now and take advantage of the Chick-fil-A seasonal drinks while you can.