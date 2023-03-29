Even Adventurous Eater Ashley Yi Refuses To Try This Food Again - Exclusive

TikTok star Ashley Yi enjoys taking her millions of fans with her as she tries foods from all over the world. Whether it's eating shrimp burgers from Korea or crickets in Thailand, Ashley Yi told Mashed in an exclusive interview that she's game to try pretty much any type of meal. The California native said it's important to her to expose her audience to different types of cuisines so it becomes less daunting for them to try them for themselves.

"My number one thing that I absolutely push is [that] no culture's food is weird or gross — it's simply a food you're not used to," she explained. "That's where I like to go in and give them my firsthand experience and be like, 'It's not scary. It's just something you're not used to, and I'll show you how to do it.'"

However, there is one specific item that Yi admitted she will never eat again because of its odd taste and consistency.