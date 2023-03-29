M&M's Is Dropping A Rice Crispy Treats Collab And We're Not Complaining

With Easter just around the corner, it's time to start stocking up on your favorite sweets to either help out the Easter bunny and hide them for your annual egg hunt or just stash away so that you can hide in a corner and stuff your face. There'll be no judgment here. But if the idea of choking down one more Cadbury Cream Egg or chewing on the same old marshmallow Peeps is already making you regret your life choices, then M&M's may have something new to satisfy your springtime holiday sweet tooth.

Even while marching triumphantly through unnecessary spokescandy controversies, M&M's — which is owned by the Mars family of sweets — has a wide variety of goodies designed for the upcoming Easter holiday. Not only does the brand carry special edition Easter flavors such as Honey Graham, White Chocolate Key Lime Pie, and Speckled Eggs, it's just released a limited edition White Chocolate Marshmallow Crispy Treat flavor that should pair well with your pastel-colored outfit. Let's take a look at what exactly these new candies have to offer.