M&M's Is Dropping A Rice Crispy Treats Collab And We're Not Complaining
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With Easter just around the corner, it's time to start stocking up on your favorite sweets to either help out the Easter bunny and hide them for your annual egg hunt or just stash away so that you can hide in a corner and stuff your face. There'll be no judgment here. But if the idea of choking down one more Cadbury Cream Egg or chewing on the same old marshmallow Peeps is already making you regret your life choices, then M&M's may have something new to satisfy your springtime holiday sweet tooth.
Even while marching triumphantly through unnecessary spokescandy controversies, M&M's — which is owned by the Mars family of sweets — has a wide variety of goodies designed for the upcoming Easter holiday. Not only does the brand carry special edition Easter flavors such as Honey Graham, White Chocolate Key Lime Pie, and Speckled Eggs, it's just released a limited edition White Chocolate Marshmallow Crispy Treat flavor that should pair well with your pastel-colored outfit. Let's take a look at what exactly these new candies have to offer.
Here's a look at the new M&M's Easter treat
Mars brand has just released news, via Brand Eating, that M&M's will be featuring a limited-time special edition flavor for this upcoming Easter holiday. White Chocolate Marshmallow Crispy Treat M&M's are now available throughout the nation and will feature a crispy rice middle encased in velvety white chocolate with a pastel-colored exterior that should be quite on theme for your springtime celebrations.
The new candy is available in 7.44-ounce packages featuring the popular Green M&M spokescandy wearing a creamy-colored wide-brimmed hat with pale blue ribbon and holding a tray of crispy rice treats topped off with the new pastel blue, pink, and yellow M&M's. One Amazon reviewer said they loved the new treats, while another said they're "way too sweet." "They do taste a lot like [Rice] Krispie Treats but also a lot like just plain white chocolate," the reviewer added. Mars will also be bringing back some other Easter goodies such as M&M's Minis Milk Chocolate Candy Easter Tubes, M&M's Milk Chocolate Easter Canes, as well as M&M's Pastel Milk Chocolate and Peanut Candies. So, if your sweet tooth won't leave you alone, you have some new options to consider.