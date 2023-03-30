All The Details About Taco Bell's New Cheesy Chicken Crispanada

Ever evolving, Taco Bell has had countless test items rotating on and off its menu since its founding in 1962. For instance, the famed Doritos Locos Taco went through 40 different recipes before it became a staple for the unnamed fourth meal eaten exclusively after last call at any bar that's within walking distance of a Taco Bell. The Taco Bell super fans of the "Living Más" online community have been rigorously tracking leaks and announcements for new Taco Bell menu items out for market testing since 2017, keeping a watchful eye on the almost monthly "experience" periods when new items are rotated in and out of select franchise menus. Earlier this month, the Living Más subreddit heralded the launch of one of Taco Bell's hottest new Mexican-eqsue fast food creations — the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada.

Highly elusive and regionally exclusive, this fried, meat-packed pastry may look like Taco Bell's answer to the Hot Pocket, but it's easily the most buzz-generating item of Taco Bell's third experience of 2023. It's made the local news for the one city currently serving it, it's riled up fans for what other items it may indicate are returning, and it's making all of our tongues anticipate getting singed by its boiling-hot innards. Until we can all experience the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada firsthand, here's all that we know for sure.