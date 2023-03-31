You Can Temporarily Buy 40-Piece McDonald's Chicken McNuggets For $10.99

The newly-announced offer is available both in McDonald's restaurants and through the app, so you can take your coworkers out to lunch or bring the nuggets home to your family (your children will love you for it, whether or not they know they're actually made with meat). So far, lovers of Mickey D's have discovered the specially-priced nuggets in Illinois, Missouri, and North Carolina, and more spots are expected to crop up daily.

If you can't find this bargain in your area yet, don't despair: There are other McDonald's hacks and discounts to be found. But even if you have to splash out and pay full price for your 40-piece, you can take comfort in knowing that you're supporting the McNugget in its effort to age gracefully. Who knew, when the McNugget was first launched all those decades ago, that it would become the main food group for so many children across America, many of whom are all grown up now? For better or worse, the Chicken McNugget is part of our history, and that's something many of us are happy to celebrate — especially when it's this cheap.