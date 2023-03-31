Mashed Survey: Which Item Does McDonald's Make Worse Than Anyone Else?

Not everyone can be masters of everything — a statement that rings especially true when restaurants attempt menu items that aren't their specialty. With last year's revenue rising above $23 billion, McDonald's is far from suffering when it comes to moving even the most unpopular product. Even so, the chain is known for its hamburgers, chicken McNuggets, and french fries, and it would be impossible for every single item on the McDonald's menu to match that level of iconic.

In an exclusive survey conducted by Mashed, readers revealed the food McDonald's fails at, so much that all other establishments are able to rise above it. Out of an impressive 22,000 votes, only 5% bashed the brand's french fries, while 11% weren't thrilled with its breakfast sandwiches. Tying for second and third place with 16% of votes are burgers and chicken nuggets, but the title of the worst-made product of its kind in the industry was chicken sandwiches, with 52% of votes. With an overwhelming lead, the losing item was clear, but the results prompted quite the discourse in the comments section anyway.