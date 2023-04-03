Mashed's Exclusive Survey Uncovered Which McDonald's Dipping Sauce People Could Live Without

Back in the olden days when McDonald's was primarily known for its burgers and fries, the chain's sauce selection may have been limited to ketchup and mustard — but that all changed the day it added McNuggets to the menu. What is a McNugget, after all, without an accompanying dip? Still, all Mickey D's dipping sauces are not created equal. Few of them, we imagine, could ever expect to attain the cult classic status of Szechuan sauce, but of the ones on the regular menu, some surely must be more popular than others.

Since it may be difficult for McNugget fans to pick one favorite sauce — it's possible that some may even mix them up to create a custom dip — Mashed decided to tackle the issue from the opposite end: We posted a poll posing the question, "Which McDonald's dipping sauce could you live without?" 25,000 McDonald's customers answered the call, and the results, as you might imagine, were a pretty mixed bag. When the final vote was tallied, however, the biggest loser was the chain's Buffalo sauce.