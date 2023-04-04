Culver's New Smokehouse BBQ Cheddar Is Hitting Menus For A Limited Time

Culver's custard is definitely something to write home about, but the Wisconsin-based chain is known for more than just its creamy desserts. The fast-food restaurant is also known for its savory offerings of burgers, sandwiches, and classic plates, and a new flavor combination was just announced in a press release. While tasty and dependable, the flavor profiles Culver's typically offers are pretty simple. Chicken sandwiches come crispy or grilled with lettuce, tomato, and pickles. The signature Culver's Butterburger, made with a griddled, buttered, bun, has the usual fixings with only a mushroom Swiss burger or a couple of different patty melts as options if you are looking for something different.

The smokehouse BBQ cheddar set-up definitely spices things up. But wait, it gets better. This flavor combination will not just be available for burgers. Culver's fans also have the option to make their crispy chicken sandwich smokehouse BBQ cheddar style.