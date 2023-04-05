A Beloved Downtown Disney Restaurant Is Closing After 22 Years

For many Disney enthusiasts, a trip to the "happiest place on Earth," AKA Disneyland, is not complete without indulging in some of the delicacies in the park. A day at Disney presents park goers with an almost overwhelming number of dining options, from corn dogs to beignets to the iconic Disney Dole Whip. And whether you're exhausted from riding Splash Mountain or simply want to indulge in an adult beverage, Downtown Disney provides a quieter setting to relax away from the theme park madness.

Downtown Disney is a district filled with retail shops and restaurants ranging from fast casual to "four-star" elevated dining. Unlike Disneyland, which can cost an arm and a leg for admission, Downtown Disney requires no admission fee. Though Disney does offer some boozy treats, 21 and over guests can find a much wider range of alcoholic drinks in Downtown Disney. This district, like the rest of the Disney empire, is always changing, and now, one of its longest-running restaurants will have its last day of service on April 14 before closing to make way for a new concept.

Catal Restaurant is a modern Mediterranean restaurant that opened in 2001 and served the community for over two decades. It was known for being one of the more upscale locales in the Downtown Disney district, thanks to its cuisine and terrace. Once Catal closes, a new upscale Mexican restaurant from Michelin Star chef Carlos Gaytán will be taking its place.