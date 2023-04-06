You Can Now Buy Starbucks' Pink Drink At The Grocery Store

Those who've never had a Pink Drink can learn what to expect by turning to Twitter. It "tastes like fancy strawberry milk," expressed one of the drink's fans. Another comparison was "Trident watermelon gum" (though we are unsure if that's a good thing or not), while other opinions have included yogurt and "strawberries and crème."

When the news broke six months ago that the Starbucks Pink Drink would be coming to stores, Reddit users were immediately excited. "Not gonna lie I'll go crazy for a bottled pink drink," one customer said, while some Starbucks workers expressed relief at potentially not having to make as many Pink Drinks from scratch. "I got hooked on it when I worked at Sbux, and while I can create everything else I like at home, I have yet to find a good copycat recipe of the pink drink," one former employee said. While Starbucks hasn't shared the recipe for the bottled beverage, it does claim to have the same strawberry, acai, coconut milk, and fruit juice flavors as the one found in stores.

If the Pink Drink isn't for you, Starbucks has some other upcoming options to choose from: The company also plans to drop new retail versions of mini Frappuccinos, the Paradise Drink, and several espresso-based items.