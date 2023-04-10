The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Wants To Host Your Next Wedding In Las Vegas

Have you decided to tie the knot — but the stress of wedding planning has got you down? The Wienermobile just might be the answer to your wedding woes. The Wienermobile is a familiar sight across many states. Shaped like an Oscar Mayer hot dog, it wanders the country, promoting hot dogs and providing photo ops for hungry Americans. While many know that the Oscar Mayer company has deep roots, not everyone realizes that the Wienermobile itself has been there with us through thick and thin. The fun-loving original vehicle was first launched way back in 1936 when "the country's spirits needed lifting."

And now, Oscar Mayer and the Wienermobile are ready to help couples take their wedding ceremonies to the next level. Couples can follow in the footsteps of one couple who had a hot dog-themed wedding in New York City a few years ago. That wedding featured a miniature Wienermobile, but a few couples will be able to tie the knot at the actual Wienermobile. According to the company, it has received thousands of requests to attend both surprise proposals and weddings over the years.

In this era of social media sharing and Pinterest boards, there's a lot of pressure to come up with original wedding themes. A lot of people love hot dogs. Some of them are getting married — sometimes to each other. It's the inevitable next step, for better or wurst (pun intended). Aficionados appreciate the novelty, and relish the opportunity for wordplay that working with the Wienermobile affords.