Subway UK Is Releasing Cadbury Creme Eggs Sandwiches For Easter
We've seen Subway do some weird things –- like launch an entire website to defend its tuna sandwiches -– but releasing a Cadbury Creme egg sandwich is next-level. However, if you're intrigued, this strange Easter creation is available at UK locations of the chain on April 7 only.
While we wouldn't put it past some customers to ask for their sandwich to be topped with an extreme order of pickles, this item thankfully comes only as gooey chocolate eggs on toasted Italian bread. Don't get us wrong, it still sounds like a crime against humanity, but at least it's free.
Subway further stirred the pot by classifying the Cadbury Creme egg sandwich as a SubMelt on Twitter, prompting one person to comment, "April Fool's was six days ago." However, those who actually tried it said it was "delicious," with one Twitter user comparing it to "a chocolate cream bread from a French bakery." When you put it that way, it's not as weird, but to call it a sandwich just feels wrong.
The Cadbury Creme egg sandwich isn't Subway's first dessert sandwich
This actually isn't the first time Subway has tried its hand at dessert sandwiches. Before the Cadbury Creme egg sandwich, there were several other attempts, albeit in other countries. Maybe the U.S. just isn't ready for this madness.
Anyway, back in 2019, Subway Japan introduced two new sandwiches with sweet red bean paste –- aka anko -– as a filling. The Tsubuan came with anko on a roll, while the Anko and Mascarpone came with, well, anko and mascarpone on a roll. In 2020, Subway Japan added a third sandwich, which essentially consisted of Nutella and raspberries on a sub bun.
To Americans, this all probably seems weird because we don't think of sandwich bread as a dessert item. However, much of the bread we enjoy in the U.S., including Subway's bread, is actually so high in sugar that countries like Ireland have ruled it to be of the "confectionery" category. Considering how sweet our bread tastes to the rest of the world, it makes a little more sense that restaurants would want to use it in dessert sandwiches.