Subway UK Is Releasing Cadbury Creme Eggs Sandwiches For Easter

We've seen Subway do some weird things –- like launch an entire website to defend its tuna sandwiches -– but releasing a Cadbury Creme egg sandwich is next-level. However, if you're intrigued, this strange Easter creation is available at UK locations of the chain on April 7 only.

While we wouldn't put it past some customers to ask for their sandwich to be topped with an extreme order of pickles, this item thankfully comes only as gooey chocolate eggs on toasted Italian bread. Don't get us wrong, it still sounds like a crime against humanity, but at least it's free.

Subway further stirred the pot by classifying the Cadbury Creme egg sandwich as a SubMelt on Twitter, prompting one person to comment, "April Fool's was six days ago." However, those who actually tried it said it was "delicious," with one Twitter user comparing it to "a chocolate cream bread from a French bakery." When you put it that way, it's not as weird, but to call it a sandwich just feels wrong.