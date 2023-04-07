Coca-Cola Just Partnered With Supermodel Gigi Hadid
In Coca-Cola's new campaign, the brand highlights the bonds created through dining — and presumably drinking Coke — with those you love. Titled "A Recipe for Magic," it invites individuals to reflect on their own "recipe" that brings them together with friends and family. In its inaugural campaign ad, Coca-Cola teamed up with supermodel Gigi Hadid for a commercial. The 30-second spot sees Hadid and friends creating homemade pasta before dining together and raising their Coca-Cola bottles in a toast.
To further push its message, Coca-Cola cited stats from the American Heart Association. In a survey of 1,000 participants, 84% expressed a desire to have more meals with loved ones, and 67% considered shared meals a reminder of how important it is to bond with others. The brand revealed that many other content creators would eventually be involved in the "Recipe for Magic" movement. Hadid sounds like a good place to start. She was raised by a mother who viewed family dinners as the most important meal of the day (via Nine.com.au), and Hadid has long had a love for spending time in the kitchen.
Gigi Hadid appreciates food and family
One potentially headline-grabbing way to express the importance of family meals is to team up with celebrities who understand the value. Coca-Cola tried to make sure to do that by choosing Gigi Hadid as its first spokesperson. In a 2016 interview with Elle, Hadid included cooking and being with loved ones as part of her idea of happiness. She also revealed the most impressive dish she knew how to prepare: "I make this really good tomato soup from scratch and I do it with grilled cheese sandwich dippers on the side," she said. Driving home the concept of sharing food with family, she said her grandmother is a big fan of this soup. "My grandma is the best cook ever so for her to love that makes me think it's probably the best thing I make," she continued.
The supermodel has even earned accolades from "Hell's Kitchen" chef Gordon Ramsay. After Hadid won the celebrity version of "MasterChef," Ramsay dubbed Hadid "one of the most sophisticated foodies on the planet," (via Insider). Her secret? Ramsay says she learns a bit from every country she visits, fully immersing herself in the culture.