Coca-Cola Just Partnered With Supermodel Gigi Hadid

In Coca-Cola's new campaign, the brand highlights the bonds created through dining — and presumably drinking Coke — with those you love. Titled "A Recipe for Magic," it invites individuals to reflect on their own "recipe" that brings them together with friends and family. In its inaugural campaign ad, Coca-Cola teamed up with supermodel Gigi Hadid for a commercial. The 30-second spot sees Hadid and friends creating homemade pasta before dining together and raising their Coca-Cola bottles in a toast.

To further push its message, Coca-Cola cited stats from the American Heart Association. In a survey of 1,000 participants, 84% expressed a desire to have more meals with loved ones, and 67% considered shared meals a reminder of how important it is to bond with others. The brand revealed that many other content creators would eventually be involved in the "Recipe for Magic" movement. Hadid sounds like a good place to start. She was raised by a mother who viewed family dinners as the most important meal of the day (via Nine.com.au), and Hadid has long had a love for spending time in the kitchen.