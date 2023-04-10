Valerie Bertinelli's Food Network Show Is Ending After A 14-Season Run
Valerie Bertinelli revealed to Instagram on April 8 that her Food Network show, "Valerie's Home Cooking," is set to be canceled after one more season. In her video, she said she doesn't know why Food Network made the decision, and she was "hoping they would change their mind" before she had to announce it. "I have loved making this show. It was such a dream come true. Every single part of it brought me so much joy," she continued.
Despite its cancellation, the show was a success: It got Bertinelli two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Culinary Program and Outstanding Culinary Host in 2019. Though Bertinelli was aware of the show's pending cancellation last year, she didn't reference it in the first episode of Season 14, which aired April 9. Instead, Bertinelli reflected on spring produce by cooking focaccia garden bread and a vegetable lentil salad. To top it off, she created a strawberry lemonade zebra cake for dessert.
It's clear that "Valerie's Home Cooking" fans will miss dishes like these, as several of them expressed disappointment following the news.
Fans are disappointed about the cancellation
Longtime fans of "Valerie's Home Cooking" made their displeasure clear in the comments section of Bertinelli's Instagram post. One commenter stated their dissatisfaction with the direction of Food Network as a whole: "I don't know what the problem with Food Network is ... There's nothing good on there anymore!" Some in agreement said they believe that the network's competition shows are too abundant, while shows in the instructional style of Bertinelli's are cancelled too frequently. Some commenters feel that the network is playing favorites when deciding what shows to air. "Guy Fieri has taken over Food Network! ... What have you seen Guy Fieri cook lately? Nothing!"
Luckily for Bertinelli's fans, they will be able to catch the rest of the season. The next episode, which airs Sunday, April 16, will celebrate Bertinelli's birthday with luxurious foods including lobster pasta, an earl gray panna cotta, and "New York Strip crostini" slathered in blue cheese.