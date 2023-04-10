Valerie Bertinelli's Food Network Show Is Ending After A 14-Season Run

Valerie Bertinelli revealed to Instagram on April 8 that her Food Network show, "Valerie's Home Cooking," is set to be canceled after one more season. In her video, she said she doesn't know why Food Network made the decision, and she was "hoping they would change their mind" before she had to announce it. "I have loved making this show. It was such a dream come true. Every single part of it brought me so much joy," she continued.

Despite its cancellation, the show was a success: It got Bertinelli two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Culinary Program and Outstanding Culinary Host in 2019. Though Bertinelli was aware of the show's pending cancellation last year, she didn't reference it in the first episode of Season 14, which aired April 9. Instead, Bertinelli reflected on spring produce by cooking focaccia garden bread and a vegetable lentil salad. To top it off, she created a strawberry lemonade zebra cake for dessert.

It's clear that "Valerie's Home Cooking" fans will miss dishes like these, as several of them expressed disappointment following the news.